FBI initiative to combat gun violence in county, north Mississippi

A federal initiative aimed at reducing violent gun crimes has been in place in central and south Mississippi, and now be implemented in north Mississippi.
The FBI initiative VGRIP, or Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program, will focus on felons in possession of firearms, armed robberies of businesses, and armed carjacking.
The FBI and U.S. Attorney's office are teaming up with law enforcement in Desoto County to help fight crime in the area as part of VGRIP.
“As we all know, there’s been an increase nationwide in violent crime over the past roughly two years,” said Clay Joyner, USAO for the Northern District of Mississippi.
VGRIP first launched in Jackson, MS when the city began seeing trends in crimes related to violent crime. Local law enforcement in the state wants to cut that crime from their communities.
Jermicha Fomby, the FBI’s Special Agent in Charge in Jackson, Mississippi, says they’re expanding VGRIP to Southaven is because it’s heavily populated.
Another reason is just across the state line.
“Also, just geography with the connection to Memphis, where there has been a spike in violent crime,” said Fomby.
Southaven, Olive Branch, and Oxford police departments will be involved in the initiative.
Part of the program would prosecute violent crimes involving guns at the federal level. This includes possession of illegal firearms, possession of firearms by felons, armed robberies, and armed carjackings.
“We are engaged and prepared to address these issues as they arise,” said Fomby. "We identify individuals through crime, whether it is a local crime where a felon in possession of a weapon that they are not authorized to have by law that becomes a federal crime.”
Under this program, the RICO statute will also be enforced, meaning if a gang member is engaged in violent crime, every known member of that gang can be held accountable for the crime.
“This is a proactive approach that we are dealing with our key partners here," Fomby said. "This is not to identify or draw a light that something is happening in a specific area. But to share that we are engaged and handle these situations as they arise.”
Authorities said they will also focus on gang violence and crime, as well as offenses involving minors.
