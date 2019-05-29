Louisiana State Police troopers are currently investigating an accident that took the life of an unrestrained four-year-old passenger from Horn Lake on Saturday.
According to the Louisiana State Police, the accident occurred on State Highway 183 just north of State Highway 854 and west of Vicksburg.
Darren Moore, 21, of Horn Lake was driving the 2007 Chevrolet Impala south on Highway 183 when the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and collided with a culvert.
Moore, who was properly restrained, was airlifted to Jackson, Mississippi for injuries sustained in the crash. Passenger Tekerra Moore, 4, was found unrestrained and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner's Office.
A toxicology sample has been obtained, and the crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police Troop F.
In the wake of last weekend's accident, troopers are reminding drivers to ensure that all passengers, including children, are properly restrained in seats that are age and weight appropriate.
"While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained," said a Louisiana State Police news release. "Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death."
Brent Walker is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.