On July 10, Molina Healthcare is teaming up with the Hernando Farmers Market to provide their members with farm fresh produce.
Molina Healthcare community engagement director, Elnora Smith, said Molina will provide its members with $15 worth of tokens and a reusable bag.
“Members can come visit our table, get a reusable bag and their $15 of tokens,” Smith said. “We are prepared to serve 150 members on a first come first serve basis.”
Smith said the Hernando Farmers Market allows Molina to connect with the community.
“The farmers market is a staple for that area,” Smith said. “We wanted to connect in a family friendly environment and allow our members to get out and experience that.”
Molina wants to bring focus to healthy eating habits and a healthy lifestyle to under-informed residents.
“Our main goal is to promote healthy eating,” Smith said. “A lot of people don’t have access. This way, they can pick out their produce and get excited about it.”
The Hernando community development director, Gia Matheny, said this event allows Molina members to purchase fresh, farm raised produce.
“We offer a large variety of agricultural products like milk, honey, eggs, and vegetables,” Matheny said. “They can buy something from us that they would normally get at a grocery store.”
Matheny said she is excited for the Hernando Farmers Market to partner with Molina, and is hopeful for a successful response.
“This is our first time to partner with Molina, so we are optimistic that their members will have a large turnout,” Matheny said. “We really appreciate them considering the Hernando Farmers Market. This will benefit our local farmers as well that cannot sell their products to large establishments.”
Molina Healthcare has a significant presence in DeSoto County, and Smith expects attendance to reflect that.
“We have a very large membership base there,” Smith said. “Hernando and DeSoto County is one of our largest areas, so I think we will have a successful turnout there.”
Smith said Molina is excited and thankful to be able to host their first Farm to Table event for the year in Hernando.
“We are always grateful to partner with organizations like the Hernando Farmers Market, and we are looking forward to working with them this weekend,” Smith said.
