Christi House and her sister, Joy Luke, will forever be grateful to the Southaven Police, Fire and EMS Departments for giving them some more time with their father, Jerry McCormick, before he passed away.
McCormick suffered a sudden heart attack on September 5, 2020 and died 20 days later. But for the family, there aren’t enough words of praise for Southaven’s first responders.
The family expressed their appreciation publicly at the November 2 Board of Aldermen meeting, and presented the Fire Department with a donation in their father’s memory from the entire family.
“To say that police and fire are just protectors is an understatement. And to say that EMS is just transport is completely false,” Luke said. “They are God’s servants here, and I am forever indebted to them for giving me a little bit more time with my daddy. Hopefully that (donation) will give another family the experience that we had.”
She was with her father when he suffered a heart attack and called 911. Normally the calm one in the family, Luke said she was frantic when she made the call, but was immediately reassured by first responders who arrived that her father was in good hands.
“That poor 911 dispatcher, she needs a crown,” Luke said. “This was my father. The first one to roll up in my yard was Southaven Police Department. He said EMS was on the way and they took over.”
Luke said the police officer went above and beyond the call of duty. He got her a drink of water, told her to pack a bag, went through the house and unplugged electrical devices, and reminded her to lock the house.
“Those kinds of things so I could focus on my daddy and not have to worry about that,” Luke said.
House recalled the time that the family moved to Southaven in 1975 from Frayser, and said the family has loved Southaven ever since, and that the city has loved them back.
“Our parents, Jerry and Barbara, got in a U Haul truck, drove straight down Highway 51, and we passed over the state line into Southaven,” House said. “Daddy said ‘look up girls. This is our new home.’ It had a sign with a big magnolia on it that said ‘Welcome to Southaven. Population 18,000.’
“Dad and mom were looking for a safe community, affordable housing, and excellent public education for their two small daughters. We found that in the Colonial Hills subdivision for the last 46 years.”
House said because of the quick action and professionalism of first responders, the family got to spend 20 more days with her father.
“His grandchildren and great-grandchildren got one more face time. We got one more visit,” House said. “I was lucky enough to get the last five-and-a-half hours of terminal lucidity. It’s before your earthy body transitions. And during that time, my dad had a list. He knew what was happening to him. He knew what had happened to him. And he went down the list … no matter how major or minor it was. So for that, we are very thankful.”
Mayor Darren Musselwhite expressed the city’s condolences for the family’s loss, and thanked them for the donation - and their public expression of gratitude to the city’s first responders.
“This is not the normal thing we experience in board meetings,” Musselwhite said. “But it is super special and I thank you for that. As you state, most people don’t understand all of the circumstance our first responders get involved in. They do an incredible job for the citizens of the city. We appreciate the donation. That money will be used wisely by our fire department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.