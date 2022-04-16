The Easter Bunny's residency at Cedar Hills Farms in Love, Mississippi came to end Saturday as families flocked to the wooded hills south of Hernando for a chance to meet the giant bunny and hunt for eggs.
Robert Foster, owner and operator of Cedar Hill Farms, said thousands of candy filled plastic eggs were strewn or hidden across the agri-tourism farm for Easter week.
"This is our last day of the Easter season, we started last Saturday," Foster said. "We've done this probably since the late nineties, early 2000s. Everybody comes out and take pictures with the Easter Bunny. We've got two different types of egg hunts. We've got one for small children under five. That one is a big field orchard where we've spread thousands of eggs. It's really colorful and pretty. The kids can got out and collect 12 eggs. Every child get 12 eggs with their admission. They can buy additional eggs for $2.50 a dozen if they want."
Older children took part in a scavenger hunt to locate the rainbow colored treats.
"It's really neat, they get a card and there's 12 areas around the farm hidden with green bins that have eggs," Foster said. "There's little clues to where each bin is located. It just makes it more of a challenge for the older kids. They can then drop their card back off for a chance at winning a free week of summer camp here at the farm. That's in June for three weeks, kindergarten to fourth grade."
Foster said his favorite part of the Easter season is seeing return visitors come every year.
"It's like a tradition to come do all the seasonal events at the farm," Foster said.
Foster said Cedar Hill has started within the past year to offer season passes for all events at the farm.
"We've got an online annual pass system," Foster explained. "Folks can upload a photo online for each member of their family, buy a season pass they can have on their phone. It's the first season we've offered it and it going to save people money."
The pass would cover daytime admissions for Easter, berry picking, fall pumpkin season, and Christmas lights.
Aaron Bergeron and his daughter, Amelia, 10, come from Memphis every season to visit Cedar Hill Farm and experience the holiday events hosted.
"We come every year for pumpkins, a Christmas tree," said Bergeron. "I think it's important to teach her that pumpkins just don't show up at the grocery store magically. I think it's important that she knows that Christmas trees don't show up at the store magically. That was the initial reason for the first time we came."
Bergeron said the farm's charm kept the entranced enough to make return trips.
"She was about three or four the first time we came, learning about animals," Bergeron added. "We've had so much fun we just keep coming back year after year."
Amelia said her favorite part of the farm was the big tube slide.
Dylan Nelson, of Olive Branch, and his family, were at the farm collecting Easter eggs with his children on the peach orchard.
"We come a few time a year to all the different events they have here," said Nelson. "We have our son and little girl with us. This is the main egg hunt we go to."
Nelson said his favorite part of the farm during Easter is the Easter Bunny while his son, Carter's, is the playground.
"Carter's favorite part is probably the playground and our daughter's is riding the ponies," Nelson said. "Tomorrow we'll go to church, then go to out families that evening. We'll have egg hunts there as well."
