The 11th annual Memorial Day Tribute drew a large crowd at Blocker Cemetery on Monday, where citizens and groups from both Olive Branch and throughout the state gathered to honor and remember fallen veterans.
M.J. Higgins, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps deployed in Operation Enduring Freedom, led the ceremony just as he has in the past. He said the ceremony has always been important to him and the families that attend.
“I’ve seen the other side of this, I know what being one of these guys is like,” Higgins said. “Being put in the ground and forgotten after that just can’t happen. I want these names, laughs, smiles remembered. This is what reminds the families that they’re still here in our hearts.”
After the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and greeting, Higgins led a presentation about the Missing Man Table, which featured a candle, downward-facing wine and other symbolism to remember fallen veterans.
The annual ceremony has an advisory council that consists of about ten people, but Monday’s ceremony required the effort of dozens to be fulfilled. Groups including the Knights of Columbus, Olive Branch High School JROTC and Sons of the American Revolution came together to make the ceremony special.
“I would say no less than 60 or 70 people helped pull this off,” Higgins said. “From the helicopter pilots flying over, to the guys doing the color guard, there was just tons of coordination. I’m from Independence, I’m not even living in Olive Branch anymore. But that’s how important it is, I have to stick with it.”
The name of each fallen veteran was read aloud by a speaker, including members of the Olive Branch Police Department and Boy Scouts of America. The ceremony concluded with traditional bagpipe music performed by Phoenix Pipe Band of Memphis.
Blocker Cemetery was lined with American flags and the flags of each branch of the United States military were also flown. Just before the crowd was dismissed, a cannon was fired as the Color Guard carried the flags out of sight.
“This year went flawlessly. We had the family of James Taylor here and that was really special,” Higgins said. “They just got back down here to raise awareness of Tiger Flight 739. To be able to interact with all these people and learn about this story where nobody knows what happened, that was probably the coolest thing.”
Tiger Flight 739 was a military aircraft that disappeared in the Pacific Ocean during the Vietnam War in 1962. 11 crew members and 100 passengers are presumed to have passed away.
Despite the presence in Guam, the Philippines and Vietnam by the crew of Tiger Flight 739, their names were not included in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.. Congressional Bill 2571, pushed for by Dianna Crumpler, has aimed to change that.
“Their names are not on the Vietnam Memorial wall and they need to be. That’s the biggest thing, that’s the word that needs to get out,” Higgins said. “If there’s one thing to take away from today, it’s getting those veterans’ names on that wall like they deserve.”
