A new 'kid', but also a new ministry located in Southaven pastored by Vincent McCaskill, “By God Inspired Fellowship” is a church whose outreach is to the entire community.
“I've been in Southaven for the past 20 years,” McCaskill said. “My wife and I built our home here in 2000, though we've been a part of the community since 1998. I'm a native of New Orleans but I've lived in many places over the years. However, with the passing of my mother in 1983, I returned to Louisana with my father. There I finished school in Columbia, Mississippi and got my undergraduate degree at Southern Mississippi with a degree in broadcasting. I worked as an anchor in stations in New Orleans and others, with my last assignment being in Raleigh, North Carolina.”
McCaskill said he has been married for 27 years and together have a daughter, Chasmin, who is living in Atlanta, Georgia.
As a teenager, McCaskill said he was reintroduced to the church and baptized at age 13.
“Still though, not being involved with the activities of the church, I was somewhat of a 'blank canvas,' ready to be used of the Lord and over the years, my spiritual growth began to take place,” said McCaskill. “My parents had issues that were not all that uncommon in families.”
McCaskill's transition from television news to ministry was a road not expected.
“My goal, my focus, was making it all the way to NBC News in New York,” McCaskill said. “But the training that I learned from that secular experience truly prepared me for the life I'm facing now as a pastor.”
McCaskill said he accepted his calling to the ministry in 2010.
Moving to Southaven after work in public relations at the University of Mississippi, McCaskill said the couple felt they had found their place and, according to McCaskill, “God always provided everything we needed, financially and otherwise. What God gave me, was my life...to be a father to my family, as scripture says, to be a priest in my home according to God's plan...and God made everything work perfectly for me.”
They built a home in Southaven in 2001 and began attending Brown Missionary Baptist Church, where his family could be involved. There the pastor became a mentor and advisor to McCaskill and his desire to enter the ministry was championed by the ministerial staff of Brown Baptist to help him achieve his goal.
But as that developed, and a need to earn a living was a reality, McCaskill found employment in the Memphis City School system as a media relations/communications manager. The salary was of great benefit to him and to his family, “but I wasn't making my decision based on money. I went to my pastor to discuss my options and what I should do. He counseled me and I made the decision,” according to McCaskill.
Having relocated to Southaven, McCaskill – skilled at video and TV production – created a company, Inspired, Inc. which helped small ministries use social media resources to bring their message to the public. “There I was, in production and hearing the word of God every day. I was being fed and prepared for the ministry that I would be involved in by 2009/2010,” McCaskill explained.
Still personally struggling with issues though, he began looking inward and asking himself, 'Who am I? Where am I going in life?' “I went into a closest in my home, and there asked God to peel away the layers of my life and show me who I am, from his perspective,” he remembered, “and God did so. In a matter of a moment, I saw my entire life and what I had done, said and what was wrong. Then God showed me again the same events and revealed to me that he had been there all along, protected and shielding me from the evil of my own heart. It was his way of preparing me for what was ahead. Out of that experience, I made the transition into ministry.”
Today McCaskill's ministry, under the name “By God Inspired Fellowship,” is located at 7065 Airways Blvd. in Southaven. The church offers Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:30 a.m., and Wednesday night Bible Study at 7 p.m. The church may be reached by phone at 662-709-7405 or by email at info@bygodinspired.org.