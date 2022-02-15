Curriculum Associates has named four Mississippi teachers—Becki Cope of Pleasant Hill Elementary School in Olive Branch; Sharicka Gray of Fairview
Elementary School District in Columbus; Matthew Lambert of Bell Academy in Boyle; and Liska Wallace of Middle School of Poplarville in Lumberton—to its 2022 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar K–8 teachers from around the country.
Chosen from hundreds of nominations, Cope, Gray, Lambert, and Wallace are among 35 educators from 19 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and having taught for at least two years.
“With almost 500 years of teaching experience combined, this year’s 35 Extraordinary Educators are all innovative and dedicated classroom leaders whose impact does not go unnoticed,” said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. “We commend Becki, Sharicka, Matthew, and Liska for their best
practices in the classroom day in and day out and look forward to supporting them with unique professional learning opportunities to help further support the amazing work they do.”
This year’s class of Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and
present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit as well as other professional learning events. This is the third year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year’s class joins 75 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.
“I am excited to be chosen as a 2022 Extraordinary Educator,” said Cope. “Kindergarten is an exciting time as students build their foundation for future learning. I enjoy using data to guide my instruction and to monitor student growth. And, I hope to learn more about how to use i-Ready and the data it provides to enhance my students and the students at my school's learning experience.”
To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2022 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes.
