Expectant mothers picked up some educational material and helpful childcare and healthy pregnancy tips on Saturday at a Baby Fair sponsored by Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto. The annual event returned in person this year after COVID forced organizers to improvise with a drive-thu event last year in the parking lot. The baby fair, which was held in the Outdoor Rehabilitation Courtyard, drew a steady stream of people and was aided by sunny skies and mild temperatures. Vendors handed out brochures and had free give aways. Mothers-to-be were also able to have their questions answered by Baptist child health experts who were on hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.