Expectant mothers received some valuable childcare and healthy pregnancy tips at a drive-through Baby Fair held on Saturday in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto. The annual event provides informational material for moms-to-be on a range of topics from the comfort of their own vehicle along with healthcare professionals who were on hand to answer questions.
Expectant mothers get useful maternity info at drive-through Baby Fair
