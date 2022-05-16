Escaped Inmate Richard Patrick who walked away from work detail on May 12, 2022 was located Saturday and apprehended by Tunica County Sheriff’s Deputies after an extensive search of a wooded area near Old Highway 61 and Tate.
A resident of the Hollywood Community notified law enforcement after he observed a white male fitting the description of Richard Patrick shortly after 1:00 pm walking into the wooded area.
Richard Patrick, was part of a work detail at the Paul Battle Arena in Tunica when he went missing around 2:42 p.m. on Thursday.
He was being held by TCSO on a $5,000 bond for the charge of Taking of a Motor Vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.