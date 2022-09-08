Community leader and father James “Eric” Wright formally announced his candidacy for Desoto County School Board election taking place on November 8, 2022.
As a graduate of Olive Branch High School and a father of children in the DeSoto County School District, Wright knows firsthand the importance of education coupled with parent and community support/involvement in the local school system.
“I have two children in the district who attend Lewisburg High and Lewisburg Middle. My oldest daughter graduated from Lewisburg High,” Wright says. “I am running for the DeSoto County School Board because I have a personal interest in preserving and improving the quality of our school system with an emphasis in achievement in all aspects of learning.”
Wright envisions an educational environment of collaborative relationships where all are welcome to participate in the development of a high performing school district. He also is committed to influencing district funding and promoting fiscal health where taxpayer money is spent.
“I am running to promote equity in school discipline by looking at the numbers, employing exclusionary discipline when appropriate, non-exclusionary discipline as needed, implementing a continuous improvement plan, and creating reflection groups to gain a greater understanding of our children and what they are experiencing,” Wrights says.
He is a graduate of Strayer University with a degree in Business Marketing and prior to that studied Industrial Engineering at Mississippi State University. Wright currently is an Account Manager for Dealer-FX, a subsidiary of SnapOn Tools Inc. In addition, he is a member of the Churches of Christ and has served in the following capacities: senior minister, assistant Minister, deacon, youth instructor/teacher and men’s ministry leader. He is also a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., NAACP, and a former member of Toastmasters. He has been happily married to his wife CaMesha Wright for 16 years.
The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
