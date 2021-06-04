The DeSoto County Economic Development Council was awarded $7,000 from the Entergy Mississippi Excellerator Grant in May to go towards the upkeep of the Northwest Mississippi Mega Site in the west part of the county near Lake Cormorant.
The DeSoto County Economic Development Council is the marketing organization for the county. They work to bring new investments and expansions of businesses and industry to the area.
The Northwest Mississippi Mega Site is already a “qualified site” according to Mara Hartmann with Entergy Mississippi, meaning that the site is ready for a tenant to move in and develop it. Qualified sites get a lot of work done to them before anyone moves onto the land and are meant to make an area more enticing for companies to move to.
“In other words,” Hartmann said, “All [the tenant] has to do is put the building there.”
Entergy awards grants in four different categories, marketing, industrial building enhancements, site readiness and strategic planning. The DeSoto County EDC received a site readiness grant.
The grant will go towards wetland mitigation, Henley said. Some things, including wetland mitigation, have to be renewed or redone every few years. Entergy’s Excellerator Grant will ensure that they can do that and keep the mega site ready to go.
“This will highlight the strengths of the mega site in DeSoto County and create a more attractive site for business and industry to locate on, by removing risks and providing vital information for potential industrial users,” said Bryant Henley, DeSoto County EDC manager of business development.
Typically, this grant is matched by an applicant to double it. In this case, the DeSoto County EDC didn’t apply for the grant. After grant applications are processed, there was money left over, $7,000 of which is going towards the mega site.
