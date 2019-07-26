The DeSoto County Express Employment Professionals office of Southaven recently partnered with Walls Elementary as part of the Brand It Blue Initiative, a company-wide philanthropic effort.
Alejandra Lejwa, franchise owner of DeSoto County Express Office approached the principal of Walls Elementary school with a simple but powerful question: “What can we do to help your school?”
On Saturday, July 13, more than 30 Express employees, family members and friends of Express volunteered at Walls Elementary, 6131 Delta View Road. Together, they painted classrooms, the school cafeteria, and worked on landscaping.
“It was amazing to see the community come together in such a big way,” said Walls Elementary Schoo principal Erica Armstrong. “The volunteers could have been anywhere else on that beautiful Saturday morning, but chose to make a positive difference for not only the students, but for the faculty and staff, as well. Walls Elementary is truly appreciative for all those that came together to make our year brighter.”
“We make our mark by making a difference,” said local DeSoto County Express franchise owner Diego Lejwa. “There is no better way to help our children by supporting the schools. We are invested in the community, and we are here to help,”
The DeSoto County office of Express Professionals is located at 5740 Getwell Road in Southaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.