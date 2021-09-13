Impact Marketing, of Olive Branch, gathered with officials with all the Chambers of Commerce in the county this morning to cut the ribbon for the Mid-South Business Expo and Job Fair at the Landers Center.
The event continues today until 7 p.m. Impact Marketing is a new business solutions and marketing company owned by Glenn Freeman, long-time broadcast advertising executive.
“This expo is the fourth one I’ve been a part of,” said Freeman. “We’re here, 11:00 to 7:00 p.m., so people can come on their lunch break or after work. Meet with exhibitors, employers and recruiters.”
Local, regional and national businesses, recruiters and companies were in attendance at the expo seeking to fill positions.
“Salaries and wages are going up,” said Freeman. “It’s no longer, $8, $9, or $10 dollars an hour. We’ve got companies here that are $15, $18, even $20 an hour. This is a good place to come if you're looking for a job or change careers.”
Shamika Milligan, of Southaven, attended the expo Monday in hopes of finding a clerical position.
“I have my degree in business administration as an assistant,” said Milligan. “I’m looking for a position locally and just trying to see what’s available.”
Paul Cheek, with New York Life insurance company, works out of Memphis and was looking for qualified candidates that could meet his clients needs.
“We cover DeSoto County even down to Clarksdale, Mississippi, Jackson, Mississippi, Jackson, Tennessee and Jonesboro, Arkansas,” said Cheek. “We’re hiring for insurance agents, financial service professionals, individuals looking to be a servant leader.”
Cheek said his company is looking to fill four more positions.
“Our active tryouts are going on now for the fall,” explained Cheek. “Individuals do need their life and health insurance license. We pay for that, we give them the study materials to pass that exam the first time. Then we train them to be registered reps.”
Cheek said the need was urgent to fill the few open positions. He and his team were “trying out” potential applicants.
Crystal Gregory, human resources manager at A&B Distribution in Olive Branch, said her company was looking to build up its pool of qualified candidates.
“We have a few positions available but we’re always taking applications and holding interviews,” said Gregory. “We have warehouse positions, driver/helper, driver positions, and salesmen.”
Other companies, businesses and recruiters in attendance include AerSale, Memphis Americans, Millennium Search, Carrier, Horseshoe Tunica, MGM Resorts, Diversicare of Southaven, Belhaven University and FedEx Ground.
