The employees at Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson took on the Southern Thunder Hogs Chapter for bragging rights in a weekend chili cook-off.
Three employees put their recipes to the test against two from the local Hogs chapter too see which one would take home the trophy.
The winners were voted on by customers who stopped by the showroom to sample the five chili entries in this year's contest.
Marketing Director Kathryn Hall said the chefs started cooking around 10 a.m. and that they hope to make the competition an annual event.
"This is the first one we have done," Hall said. "We're going to try and make it to where we do one in the spring or fall."
The cook-off was for a good cause. Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson was collecting canned goods for the Mid-South Food Bank. Donations were also collected to help support the Hog Club's various charitable community events.
"We would be thrilled if we raised $100," Hall said.
First place winner was given a trophy while second and third each received a silver and bronze prize. The runner-up finisher received a $100 gift card.
