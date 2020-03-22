DeSoto County governments in Southaven, Olive Branch, and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors Sunday took action during special called emergency meetings to continue to thwart the spread of novel coronavirus.
Both Southaven and Olive Branch boards of aldermen took action by declaring civil emergencies as of 5 p.m. Sunday and passed ordinances to prohibit gatherings and add enforcement measures. The Board of Supervisors, also meeting in a special called meeting Sunday afternoon, passed a proclamation asking for similar actions to be taken in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Southaven’s ordinance does not set an end date on enforcement but Olive Branch did set an end date of April 21 on its ordinance, both of which have the force of law as ordinances. Southaven’s ordinance allows the city government to determine an end date when it believes it is safe to do so.
While not in ordinance form, the county proclamation strongly recommends the limiting of gatherings of people, the closing of bars and restaurants to public access and implementing “stay at home” policies in the county.
Both ordinances in Southaven and Olive Branch cited Mississippi code provisions that allow them to take the action they have taken.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Southaven restaurants may only offer drive-through, take-out, curbside, or delivery methods to provide food service. The public will not be allowed to enter inside or sit in outdoor areas for food and drink service.
The restrictions are the same for bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns, gyms and fitness facilities, theaters, salons, all recreational or amusement facilities, which must close.
Gatherings must adhere to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines that prohibit more than 10 people together at the same time. That directive excludes essential services, such as hospitals, nursing homes, the post office, distribution centers, and distributors of household goods and items. Places such as health clinics, drug stores, pharmacies, gas stations, daycare facilities, banks, hardware stores and retail stores of more than 4,000 square feet in size are also excluded from the ordinance.
Those who violate the ordinance may be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined up to $300 and could face a 90-day jail term.
Daycare facilities were originally going to be among the places that would have to close but aldermen asked to have that taken from the prohibition portion of the ordinance. Alderman Kristian Kelly had also asked that places of worship be taken out of the ordinance, but that motion died without a second from other board members.
The Olive Branch ordinance has similar requirements for its residents as does the ordinance in Southaven. At 5 p.m. Sunday, Mayor Scott Phillips’ local emergency declaration of March 20 has now been amended to become a civil emergency. At that time, restaurants were required to only serve by drive-through, curbside (only) pickup, or delivery methods. Interior, exterior or bar facilities were ordered closed to the public.
As in Southaven, Olive Branch public gatherings are told to adhere to the CDC guidelines of being no larger than 10 people, including but not limited to businesses, clubs, organizations, places of worship and other gatherings. Exceptions to the ordinance are hospitals, nursing homes, health clinics, drug stores, pharmacies, banks, grocery stores, convenience stores (but not for dine-in), gas stations, manufacturers and distributors of products essential for the supply chain of vital supplies.
Violations are punishable by law and the police department is enforcing the ordinance.
In commenting after both ordinances were passed, both Mayor Scott Phillips of Olive Branch and Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said some places were not adhering to the CDC guidelines, which made Sunday’s actions necessary.
“We’ve been monitoring it hourly over the past couple of days,” Phillips said. “Our big concern was the restaurants with the dine-in portion of it going on were staying crowded. It didn’t seem that folks were adhering to the CDC’s recommendation of 10 or less. We felt in the best interests of the city and citizens that we put some form of regulation on that.”
“It’s something we’ve given private business an opportunity and have encouraged them to do,” Musselwhite said. “I’ve gone from encouraging and promoting information to pleading people to heed the advice of public health experts. We truly have pleaded with people.”
The proclamation from the Board of Supervisors recommends and strongly encourages that all events of more than 10 people cease where possible. All events should be limited to not include older people or those with medical conditions that make them more susceptible to coronavirus. As in the city ordinances passed Sunday, county restaurants should not operate dine-in facilities and only do a drive-through, curbside and/or delivery service.
It also goes on to urge all residents to stay at home and leave their residences to only perform essential services. Social distancing is encouraged, along with frequent hand washing and other hygiene measures state and federal health officials have stated.
Exemptions to the proclamation are first responders, emergency personnel, emergency dispatchers, court and law enforcement personnel, and school personnel working on direction of an administrator.
“We want to protect our citizens, reach out to them and let them know how important this is to follow these simple steps,” Supervisor Lee Caldwell said after the meeting. “Self-isolation, keeping space in between others at places like the grocery store, make sure you sanitize your hands. If you’re sick, don’t go to work. We want to protect our citizens. We’re strongly encouraging our citizens to follow these steps.”
During the meeting, EMS Director Mark Davis told supervisors it was his understanding that the two hospitals, Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, have worked toward establishing testing stations at their facilities, and that was still in the works.
Sheriff Bill Rasco said there now is no visitation to the county jail allowed and he has told the local police departments not to bring inmates to his facility who are sick.
County Emergency Management Director Chris Olson said the National Guard has been mobilized but at this point only to only in the delivering of essential supplies.
State officials are considering the addition of at least six state testing locations, but it has not yet been determined where those stations were to be located, Olson told supervisors.
Olson also reminded supervisors that the Small Business Administration has begun to offer disaster loan assistance to small businesses affected by the pandemic.
Supervisors will continue their discussions when they return to session Monday morning in Hernando at 8 a.m.