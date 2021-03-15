Governor Tate Reeves announced on Monday that all Mississippians will be eligible for their COVID-19 vaccination starting Tuesday, March 16.
Reeves said on social media Monday, almost 10,000 appointments would be available over the next three weeks. He encouraged residents 50 and older to sign up for their shot at covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 877.978.6453.
According to the vaccine scheduler website, "The state will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccination appointments at MSDH drive through sites based on the number of vaccines allocated to the state of Mississippi each week by the federal government. The number of doses Mississippi receives varies from week to week. This impacts appointment availability."
Information to make an appointment is located on the Mississippi State Department of Health's website msdh.ms.gov.
