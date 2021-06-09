Republican incumbent Darren Musselwhite will get to serve another four years as Southaven’s mayor after defeating Independent candidate Tommy Henley for the job in the June 8 general election.
In what was a rematch from 2017, Musselwhite received 2567 votes while Henley polled 1411 votes. This will be Musselwhite’s third term as mayor of the state’s third largest city since first being elected in 2013.
“It’s a special feeling,” Musselwhite said. “To hear your people talking to you with their votes is very rewarding.”
Musselwhite won every ward handily except for Ward 2, where Henley drew 345 votes to 244 for Musselwhite.
Republican candidates also swept the remaining races, winning every alderman position.
George Payne, the former Ward 3 alderman, won the open Alderman-At-Large position to replace William Brooks, defeating Brandy Gull 2968 votes to 1005. William Jerome won Payne’s Ward 3 seat, besting Arthur McLaurin 417 to 89. Jerome is the only candidate that is new to the board. All other positions were won by incumbent candidates.
Ward 2 candidate Charlie Hoots also kept his spot on the board. Hoots garnered 434 votes to Nathan Reed’s 166. John D. Wheeler polled 568 votes to April Wright’s 238 to win the Ward 5 seat. Ward 6 went to Raymond Flores, who received 828 votes to Pamela McKelvy Hamner’s 292 votes.
Incumbent Ward 1 and Ward 4 aldermen Kristian Kelly and Joel Gallagher were unopposed in the general election.
Musselwhite said he is excited to get to work with the new board member. He said the board has worked extremely well together to improve Southaven and he thinks Jerome will be a good addition to the group.
“We have great momentum and we’re looking forward to the next four years and all that’s going to happen,” Musslewhite said.
In Hernando, Democratic incumbent Andrew Miller was re-elected to another term as Ward 2 Alderman.
In the only contested race on the ballot, Miller defeated Republican Jerrett Mashaw by a margin of 203 for Miller to 59 for Mashaw.
Miller said he did not expect such great turnout from his supporters.
“It was very surprising, and I honestly didn’t expect it,” Miller said.
Miller said he is extremely grateful for the voters that supported him.
“We had rain all day and people still came out,” Miller said. “This election shows what can be done in the community. People came out and let their voices be heard.”
Miller also said that he was pleased with the nature of the race against his opponent.
“We had a good, clean race, and I want to thank him [Mashaw] for that,” Miller said.
