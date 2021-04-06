The unofficial primary election results were announced for Hernando races Tuesday night, April 6. Results will be certified by election officials.
Voting totals include absentee ballots.
Candidates who won their primaries will appear on June 8 Mississippi General Election ballots.
Mayor
Tom Ferguson (i) - 1281
Chip Johnson - 1731
Alderman-at-Large
W.I. "Doc" Harris (i) - 1594
Jeff Hobbs - 1342
Ward 1:
Natalie Lynch (i) - 322
Chris Tong - 117
Ward 2:
Jarrett Mashaw - 269
Ward 3:
Dustin Austein - 185
Bruce Robinson - 301
Robin Cotton - 54
Ward 4:
Mitch Lemmon - 238
Chad Wicker - 330
Ward 5:
Beth Rone Ross - 353
Leslie Bierman - 193
Ward 6:
Dale Bellflower - 81
Ryan Diffee - 208 (Run-off Election April 27)
Ben Piper - 267 (Run-off Election April 27)
Chad Wicker expressed his excitement Tuesday night on winning his race in Ward 4.
"We're ready to get to work and make some changes with the city," Wicker said. "The people voted for a new generation of leaders and that's exactly what they got tonight."
The city of Olive Branch and the town of Walls did not hold primary elections and respective candidates will appear on June 8 Mississippi General Election ballots.
In Olive Branch, Executive Committee members are appointed in the absence of a primary election according to city officials.
