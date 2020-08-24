Eighteen individuals in the DeSoto County Schools district have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of school, according to an announcement from the district. Ten students and eight faculty members tested positive across the largest school district in the state.
Following potential exposure to an infected person, 139 students were quarantined.
Eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of school.
The district added that some schools could have no confirmed students cases but still quarantine students because of contact with an employee.
The numbers released by the district do not include private schools in the county or students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations unrelated to schools.
13,000 students across the district attended classes virtually during the first week, according to DCS. The number of students who attended traditional classes is not finalized but is likely over 20,000.
