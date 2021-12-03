The Jewish holidays of Hanukkah began at sundown on Nov. 28. Today is the sixth of eight nights that commemorate the temple lamp oil many years ago lasting for eight nights.
Naomi Rhoden, 73, who resides at Silver Creek senior living facility in Olive Branch, is carrying on her tradition of telling people about Hanukkah, Jewish heritage and what the celebrated Festival of Lights means to her.
“Hanukkah is a very happy, giving occasion,” Rhoden said. “A lot of people think it’s like Christmas time. During Hanukkah you give gelt, which is money in the Jewish culture. You give it when you're older, especially to kids. You give it just as a happy occasion. We make potato pancakes that are called latkes. We serve those with applesauce.”
The dreidel is another traditional symbol of the holidays that can be played as a game.
“We also spin a dreidel, it’s a spinning top that has different (Hebrew) letters on the top,” Rhoden explained. “The sides have letters significant to the Feast/Festival of Lights. It’s spun as a game for nuts or coins, just a happy game.”
Many years ago, the lamp oil in the Jewish temple lasted for eight nights which is now symbolized by the menorah.
The menorah is a nine-branched candelabrum lit during the eight-day holiday. Eight of the nine branches hold lights (candles or oil lamps) that symbolize the eight nights of the holiday; on each night, one more light is lit than the previous night, until on the final night all eight branches are ignited. The ninth branch holds a candle, called the shamash ("helper" or "servant"), which is used to light the other eight.
“People also make deep-fried donuts, which are filled with jelly,” Rhoden added. “Those are served for company.”
Rhoden recalls her own upbringing during Hanukkah observances with family as happy and warm.
“My parents would have gifts all over the house for my brother Mauri and I,” Rhoden said. “They weren't fantastic, notably, but they always gave us a gift every night for eight nights. When we were very young, they gave us the gelt. They gave us a game to play or a little happy. My mother always made the doughnuts, cookies and we had friends over for dinner.”
Rhoden’s parents, Rita and Nathan Oaken, were from the northeastern United States but eventually settled in Clarksdale, Mississippi.
When Rhoden had children of her own, she spoke at their schools to highlight and explain the holiday. She brought baked goods and sang songs for her children’s classmates.
Never having visited the Holy Land herself, it has always been a dream of Rhoden’s. She likes to keep in contact with those who have traveled in the Jewish people’s traditional homeland.
Rhoden, who has lived at Silver Creek for six years, has published poetry, recipes and cartoons in her life.
Though her family is scattered throughout the mid-South — from Oxford to Atlanta — Naomi has no problem making a family out of whomever is around her. She spends time with her fellow Silver Creek residents, hearing their stories and sharing hers over community mealtimes.
“I really love people, no matter their race or religion,” Rhoden said. “People are people and it’s what’s inside that counts.”
