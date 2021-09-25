The Horn Lake bested their former defensive coordinator on Friday, running over Lewisburg in a 42-7 win powered by four rushing touchdowns from Jarnorris Hopson.
The Eagles (2-2, 1-0 1-6A) were keyed up the whole night as they faced off against Coach Dustin Hectorne, who left to take the head coaching job at Lewisburg after five years running the defense at Horn Lake.
“It was an emotional game for us,” said Horn Lake Head Coach Mitchell Harville. “They love Coach Hectorne. He’s been a great guy here. He coached most of these seniors all the way through. So that was why there was a lot of emotion for them tonight because he’s on the other side.”
The Eagles forced the Patriots to punt on their opening possession, then got on the board first to take a 6-0 lead after Quarterback Trinton Conder connected on a 25-yard pass to Erwin Reed with 7:17 to play.
Lewisburg threatened in the second half after Quarterback Gunner Gilmore drove the ball 59 yards down the field on five plays to get the Patriots to a first-and-goal situation, but were forced to try a field goal after Gilmore’s pass to Easton Fesmire fell incomplete on third down. Zach Dennie’s 29-yard field goal attempt was blocked with 7:12 to play in the second.
Horn Lake then drove the ball 73-yards on their next possession and Hopson put the Eagles up top 13-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:05 to play in the half.
The Eagles then capitalized on a Partriots turnover when Jamarion Bobo intercepted Gilmore’s pass and ran it back 47-yards for the score to make it 19-0 with 3:53 to play then converted for two to go up 21-0.
The Patriots avoided the shutout after Gilmore connected for a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cole McKinney to make it 21-7 with :58 seconds remaining in the half.
Horn Lake added another score to widen the lead on a 24-yard run by Hopson to take a 28-7 lead at halftime.
Hopson continued his dominance on the ground, scoring his third touchdown of the game to open the third quarter with a 39-yard sprint with 9:49 to play to put the Eagles up 35-7, then added his fourth touchdown on the night with a 52-yard run to put Horn Lake up by 42-7.
Horn Lake got the ball back and was in a position to score again after Gilmore’s pass was picked off by Rashad Daniels at the Patriots 26-yard line, but a series of penalties set them back and forced them to punt.
Lewisburg turned the ball over on downs in the fourth quarter to give Horn Lake the ball on their own 35-yard line, but a bad snap on third down on the 38-yard line forced them to punt and neither side reached the end zone in a scoreless final quarter that saw the referees let the clock wind down as tempers flared late into the match.
Harville said he was glad for the win and to get their record back to .500, but added that the team has a lot of things to work on as they get deeper into division play.
“We have to make sure we get the things we messed up tonight fixed,” Harville said. “We didn’t get our running backs involved in the game the way I like to. We have two really good running backs. Our defense started off slow. (Lewisburg) gave us some stuff we weren’t ready for and had to make some adjustments throughout. So we have some places we’ve got to make some corrections. Offensively, we made some big plays tonight. And big plays are what are going to take care of us.”
Horn Lake travels to Southaven next week to take on DeSoto Central.
