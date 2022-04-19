Officials with the city of Olive Branch lauded a local youth at its board meeting Tuesday night for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
Hunter Pruit, of Olive Branch, stood before the Mayor Ken Adams and aldermen to receive a certificate for his accomplishment.
“Hunter Pruit has shown dedication to the Boy Scouts of America, having been in scouts since first grade,” Adams said. “Whereas last year Hunter had a scouting experience at the Philmont training center in New Mexico completing a seventy-five mile backpack hike.”
Adams emphasized how difficult and challenging it is to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout.
“Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be achieved in scouts, it is an exceptionally difficult challenge that is achieved by only five percent of those who join the scouts. The rank of Eagle Scout is bestowed only on those who have proven themselves to be a person of strong character.”
Adams said Pruit is serving as a model citizen for the town.
“His achievements serve as an example of civic leadership and personal responsibility for all citizens of Olive Branch,” Adams said.
