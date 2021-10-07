Hernando residents will soon notice a different look outside of the historic DeSoto County Courthouse in the center of the Hernando Square.
Two of the large trees on the courthouse lawn are planned to be removed after an arborist discovered during a recent inspection that the trees were either in the process of dying or already dead. One tree is located on the front side of the courthouse lawn and one on the back.
“Our beautiful trees enhance our historic courthouse lawn,” said DeSoto County District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell. “We are heartbroken over the loss of these trees, but we will ensure that other trees will be planted in their place.”
According to the arborist’s inspection, the two trees are no longer safe enough to stay where they are. Leaving the dying trees where they are would put people as well as the courthouse itself at risk.
A large limb of one tree broke off and fell onto and destroyed a marble bench near the Fallen Officers Memorial in front of the courthouse.
Dr. Joy Anderson, a horticulturist at the Mississippi State University Extension Office in Hernando, said that it’s not unusual for dangerous trees to appear safe until a storm blows through and takes down a limb.
“Some trees can handle internal decay and remain standing for a while,” Anderson said. “But it’s just a matter of time before they eventually do fall.”
Anderson also pointed out several signs that show the trees are nowhere near as healthy as they once were. She said there are dead branches on one tree that reveal it’s poor health. Signs of internal tree decay include cracks, splits, wounds and small holes in the ground surrounding the plant.
Hernando resident Bryan Nguyen said that although he understands why the trees need to go, he’s disappointed that they have to be removed.
“Those trees are a great visual aspect to the courthouse,” he said. “I think it’s great that they’re going to plant new ones to replace them though.”
Another Hernando resident shared the disappointment.
“It’s very sad,” Angel Hoffman said. “Those trees are a part of the town’s history.”
