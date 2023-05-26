The City of Hernando is moving forward with plans to permit the construction of a Dunkin’ Donuts at the southwest corner of Commerce and Ice Plant Lane.
Scott Smith, executive assistant to the mayor, noted that the timeline for completion “has yet to be established.”
“We are awaiting the submittal of a building permit,” he said.
Regarding traffic concerns, Smith said, “All civil plans are required to be reviewed by the City Engineer to address possible concerns.”
Smith added that there is no need to rezone the property which is located at 151 East Commerce St.
“The property has been zoned C-3 Commercial for many years,” he said. “The proposed use fits within the allowable uses in that district.”
While the new business has already generated excitement within the city, Smith said that there are more projects being considered.
“There are several developments in various stages of review,” he said. “We’ve received applications for three hotels, several restaurants, and a number of renovations of existing structures.”
Joel Reeves, CPA, CHA and property developer said that Hernando is a good location for the business.
“All of the data, population growth and median household income supports having a Dunkin’ Donuts,” he said. “The community has really embraced (the business).”
There are currently Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Southaven, Olive Branch and Tunica.
Started in 1950, the business has 11,300 locations in 36 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.