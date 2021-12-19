Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite has heard a lot of stories over the years from parents and residents who have lost a loved one or somebody they know due to a drug overdose, or are dealing with a family member or friend struggling with addiction.
In 2021, the United States reached a grim milestone. For the first time in its history, deaths from drug overdoses topped 100,000 deaths, exceeding the number of people killed in motor vehicle accidents.
Musselwhite said the city’s fire, police, and EMS personnel respond to overdose calls almost daily - some to the same address in the same week.
“They administer NARCAN and then they are called back again and the same person is deceased,” Musselwhite said. “So a lot of times it’s not if they are going to die, it’s when.”
Rather than sit back feeling helpless to stop the problem, Musselwhite recently reached out to Stacy Dodd, who is the regional ambassador for Vertava Health, a drug and alcohol addiction treatment center, about helping the city to be more proactive in dealing with heroin and other drug addictions in an effort to save more lives.
Dodd is a former drug addict who has been clean for more than 20 years. He wrote about his life as an addict in his book “Backpack to the Burbs” and has been sharing his story and offering encouragement to addicts to help them get their lives back.
“His mission is to keep people from experiencing the bad things that he experienced,” Musselwhite said. “He wants to save lives. He knows what these people are going through and he wants to help them.”
Musselwhite said Dodd has agreed to partner with the city and has been meeting with first responders to talk about the services that Vertava Health provides and to make himself available 24/7 to help out in drug overdose situations.
“We have brought him in to all our fire stations to meet our personnel,” Musselwhite said. “He’s even offered to give his cell phone number out to anyone on the spot when our personnel come in to contact with someone who is dangerously addicted. He’s reaching out his hand and will help them. He will respond to them. He will counsel them. He will try to help them.”
Musselwhite commended Dodd for offering to help and said he hopes the effort will be a liaison between not doing anything for people suffering from addictions, to getting them the resources they need to save their life.
“I think it is an awesome thing,” Musselwhite said. “We are not just sitting back and watching people die. We are doing all we can to save their lives. We look forward to what he can accomplish.”
Dodd said he is glad that Musselwhite reached out to him. Drug overdoses - particularly from Fentanyl - are a big problem in DeSoto County that is only getting worse.
“Mayor Musselwhite has really stood up and taken the lead on this,” Dodd said. “He really cares about the community. I told him I would earn his trust, would build his trust, and that I would maintain his trust.”
Dodd said he helps educate first responders about drug addiction, but mostly informs them about the services that Vertava Health provides and where addicts can go to get help.
“I teach them about our program and I tell them about our doctors and give them the information about our program. Nothing is going to be okay until they quit using the chemicals. So we have to get them somewhere to get the chemicals out of there. Once we can get rid of the chemicals, then lives miraculously turn around.”
Dodd had some information cards printed that he gives to first responders with his phone number on it so addicts can get in touch with him.
“Whenever the first responders go out to the scene, they have these cards,” Dodd said. “They’re not saying to call Vertava. They are just saying that if you want help, these people can help you.”
He said although Vertava Health requires insurance or private pay, he can help direct addicts to programs and resources to get treatment.
“My passion is to help people,” Dodd said. “I have families and people of all different income levels. I have people who have a lot of money and people who have little money call me all the time. What’s different about us is if you call me and you know your son is overdosing and you don’t know what to do, I know what to do. And there are a lot of programs for funding for people who don’t have insurance. I just try and steer them to resources that are already in place.”
Dodd said he used his own experience as a former drug addict to connect with people who are currently struggling to get them the help they need to turn things around.
“The person that is addicted is going to have to go to treatment,” Dodd said. “But if we can save one or two lives in each city in DeSoto County every week, then that’s 100 to 200 people a year.”
