901 FPV is a Memphis based sports club composed of men and women who love, control, and operate drones. According to the president of 901 FPV, Alec Lunsford, “we are a local chapter of enthusiasts who regularly get together and fly our drones. We're affiliated under the larger MultiGP.com, a global operation, and have 25 members in our club.
The club held its global qualifying races Saturday at the Desoto County Career Technology Center in Horn Lake.
"We have professional drone pilots on sight, who will be competing for a chance to attend the grand event in Florida," Lunsford said. "At that event, contestants from all over the world will be there.”
Drone racing through a pylon course is much like watching a video game come to life. The pilots for this event were limited to 5”drone props – usually eight props on four extended arms – and every pilot wore video googles that were tied-in to the video camera on their drone, giving them a pilot's-eye-view of the course.
Four pilots lined up their drones and then launched to compete against a timer that limited the competition to 2 minutes, during which each pilot attempted to achieve his best lap of the course.
According to Lunsford, the top 150 pilots from clubs nationally and internationally will go on to compete in the Pro Class finals in Florida in the Sports Class finals.
“We've been practicing for this at our home field in Millington, and at locations around the mid-south like here, in Horn Lake, with it being a particularly good one.," Lunsford said. “These competitions are held twice each year, and we have members travel to attend. For instance, today we have pilots here from surrounding states, and even having one come all the way from Illinois.”
14 year-old club member, Kaden Steckenrider, came from Metropolis, Illinois to compete. “My dad drove me here so that I could participate in the Open Class, where I'll be up against two other competitors.”
Asked how long he's been a drone pilot, Steckenrider said, “This is my third year and only my second year in competition.” Like most, he got his start playing video games. "Then I discovered 901 FPV and joined so that I could enter and compete in race competitions.”
The race is an actual course of pylons laid out in a large square format that tests pilot's skills and maneuvering ability, and how they handle their drones in close proximity to others on the course.
The drones are all the same size – 5” props – and they are very fast machines. They're even more aerobatic than model airplanes or helicopters, and can spin and dance around the pylon course with abandon.
Also, the distinctive buzz of their propellers sounds like a swarm of bees. A couple brought their dog to the event, and she picked up on the sound and did a fairly good job of following the aerial action, better even than most human observers.
901 FPV has members from young (one 13 years old) to seniors (a member competing who is 46). All of those who flew drones in competition were skilled pilots and great fun to watch them fly their drones around and next to the other ones, whose pilots were also trying to achieve their best lap time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.