Mississippi’s drivers license stations, including Nesbit and Olive Branch in DeSoto County, are about to reopen under specific guidelines, announced Gov. Tate Reeves in Wednesday’s press briefing in Jackson.
The drivers license stations, shut down since March with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen to the public on Monday, June 8, Reeves announced.
Social distancing procedures are being implemented to ensure a safe and efficient operation at the stations.
"Let’s be honest, they were a mess before,” Reeves said. “The pent-up demand created by the pandemic is only going to make existing problems worse. We think we’ve got a plan in place to make it run as safely and smoothly as possible, but there is a lot of structural work we’ve got to do for a real fix.”
Moving forward until further notice, visitors to the drivers license stations will be limited to specific days of the week. That day will be determined by the first letter of the last name. For instance, Monday will be specific to those with the letters A-E, Tuesday is assigned to people with a last name starting with F-L, Thursday from M-S, and Friday for those whose last name starts with T-Z.
Wednesday will be considered a day where walk-ins can come in to do license business regardless of their last name’s first letter.
Wearing face masks while inside the license stations will be strongly encouraged.
Only certain services will be transacted at the license stations in an effort to limit possible virus transmission. Those services are limited to: CDL transactions, out-of-state transfers, new credentials, new Identification Card credentials, Security Guard permits (Wednesdays only), sex offender registration, permit tests for students, reinstatements, non-U.S. Citizens, and Ignition-Interlock Restricted Licenses.
“Mississippians have been greatly inconvenienced throughout the time our driver license stations have been closed and we appreciate their patience through this transition moving forward,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We are working diligently to safely reopen while protecting our employees and the customers we serve.”
Such items as renewal and duplicate driver licenses, ID cards, and address changes are encouraged to be done on the DPS website at driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.
It was stated that all road tests for non-commercial drivers are being waived until further notice to help reduce the risk of transmission. Minors must submit an affidavit completed by a parent or guardian certifying 50 hours of supervised driving time. The affidavits are available on the DPS website.
The Olive Branch drivers license station is located at 6569 Cockrum Road and the Nesbit station’s address is 159 License Drive, east of Highway 51.