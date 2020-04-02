A Horn Lake man has been identified as the driver of a concrete truck who was wounded by a DeSoto County deputy during a standoff Thursday morning in Horn Lake.
DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco identified the driver as Michael Earl Cowan, age 50 of Horn Lake. Cowan was shot by a deputy when authorities were able to stop him and his truck as part of a pursuit by deputies that ended on Goodman Road near Interstate Boulevard, just west of I-55.
The concrete truck was reportedly involved in an accident early Thursday morning in Tunica County and the truck left the scene, heading up into DeSoto County.
As part of the pursuit, stop sticks were placed that took out one of the rear tires of the truck, but not before he struck several other vehicles. He was stopped at the intersection of Goodman and Interstate Boulevard after he collided with a pickup truck.
The concrete truck kept trying to leave the scene, revving up the motor to separate itself from the pickup. At the same time, the driver allegedly threatened to “kill everyone.” The incident ended with the driver being shot by a deputy.
Cowan was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis for treatment and has now been booked into the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or other means to produce death. No initial court has been immediately set for Cowan.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the officer-involved shooting incident.