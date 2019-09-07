Southaven Police are seeking a suspect in connection with a shooting incident Saturday morning.
The suspect is described as a black male and was seen heading east of Goodman Road from the I-55 area of Goodman Road about 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. It was reported the suspect left the scene in a white Nissan vehicle, possibly a Nissan Maxima.
Police reported the incident as a road rage situation. The suspect in the vehicle had words with the victim in another vehicle, who then injured a finger when a couple a shots rang out.
Both were traveling on Goodman Road when the shooting took place. The report did not say if the finger injury was the result of a bullet, or something else.
Police continue to investigate the incident and are searching for the suspect.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.