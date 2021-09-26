Memphis wrestling legend Bruno Lauer, aka Harvey Wippleman, was inducted into the Memphis Hall of Fame during a ceremony held this past weekend at Fitz Casino in Tunica.
The recognition was part of Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion, which featured a star studded fan meet-and-greet with wrestling legends Jerry “The King” Lawler, Kurt Angle, Sgt. Slaughter, Jimmy Hart, Bill Dundee, Lex Luger and others, and a live wrestling main event featuring Lawler and Hart against Scott Steiner.
Lauer, who grew up in Walls and was recently elected alderman, rose to prominence in the World Wrestling Federation under the name Harvey Wippleman, where he became the villainous manager of wrestlers Sid Justice, Kamala, Giant Gonzalez, and Bertha Faye.
He later became the only man to win the WWF Women’s Championship when he defeated The Kat in 2000 disguised as a woman, but lost the title the next day in a match that lasted under a minute, making his the shortest reign in the title’s history.
Since then, he has worked backstage on television for the WWE and manages wrestling talent in Memphis under the name Downtown Bruno.
Lauer said that he is honored by the induction and that he owes everything to Memphis wrestling and to Jerry Lawler for helping him out along the way.
“It’s wonderful,” Lauer said. “I am very proud and honored. I spent my whole life here. I started out here, got my first break in Memphis. I managed my first champion in Memphis. I became well known because of Memphis, Tennessee, wrestling. Everything I’ve got, I owe it to Memphis wrestling in general, and Jerry “The King” Lawler in particular.”
Lauer said he is also enjoying his new role as a public official and is looking forward to helping his hometown.
“So far, so good,” Lauer said. “There’s a little pressure with the responsibility. But I like it. I like helping the town and am doing the best I can.”
Also joining Lauer in the Hall of Fame class were WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Scott Steiner, Tommy Rich, Reggie B. Fine, and Tony Falk.
Lawler’s matchup against Steiner drew a sold out crowd of 800 fans.
