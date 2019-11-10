DeSoto County native Doug Davis (far left) has become the new Chief of Staff for Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. Davis was on hand when Hyde-Smith was sworn in by Senate Pro Tem Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) after she won a special election to retain the seat she was appointed by by Gov. Phil Bryant. Staffer Miles Johnson (far right) of Tupelo, who now works for the White House Office of Management and Budget was also on hand.