Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage has reached the end of his law enforcement after over 30 years of service to the community.
Gammage began his law enforcement career nearly 37 years ago as a patrolman in his hometown of Forest, Mississippi. Now, over three decades later, Gammage said time has passed quicker than he thought it would.
“37 years sounds like a long time, and it is,” Gammage said. “But, it really did go by very quickly, believe it or not. I’ve been in Olive Branch since 1992, and I’ve accomplished a lot in that time. I’ve held every position within the police department including Police Chief for the last thirteen years.”
Gammage said he feels blessed to have served his community under several mayors over the last several years.
“I’ve been extremely lucky,” Gammage said. “I’ve been appointed to four terms under three different mayors as police chief. I also implemented several programs including starting a community relations department.”
Gammage has also played a part in the excellence that the Olive Branch Police Department has achieved in recent years.
“We are state and nationally accredited,” Gammage said. “That’s one of the biggest accomplishments I could’ve been a part of and I’m really proud of that.”
Gammage said the transition into retirement will be bittersweet, but he is ready for some much needed relaxation.
“Being chief is very stressful,” Gammage said. “And, my wife is also retiring after 35 years at Regional One, so we’re excited to relax and enjoy some downtime, but it is extremely bittersweet because of all of the wonderful men and women that have served under me during my tenure.”
Gammage said he feels that the Olive Branch Police Department is being left in fully capable hands with Bill Cox.
“I feel as a good leader, you need to be able to get your successor ready,” Gammage said. “I’m thrilled that the Mayor and the board chose to go with Deputy Chief Bill Cox and I know he’ll do a great job. He’s focusing on a community oriented police department like I have for the last several years and that’s the most important thing you can do.”
As for immediate plans, Gammage said he wants to relax for a while and then gear up to run for Ward 3 Alderman in Olive Branch.
“We’re going to relax and jump on a plane to an undisclosed location next week and spend some time traveling,” Gammage said. “And then, I’m planning on getting ready to run in the next election for Alderman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.