Three suspects have been taken into custody after Southaven police officials responded to a domestic disturbance call Saturday morning.
The call lead to a police pursuit which resulted in a squad car being struck.
Officials said about 7 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence-related shooting at a home in the 600 block of Amber Lane. When they arrived on scene, the suspects reportedly traveled towards Airways Blvd. and Church Road, and officers began pursuing them.
Reportedly, the driver of the suspect vehicle struck a Southaven patrol car and the suspect's vehicle was disabled.
One suspect was then taken into custody and two others fled the scene. They were seen running into a wooded area east of I-55. Investigators report one suspect was armed.
Desoto County Sheriff's Department deputies joined the investigation along with Southaven Police. They began a search and about 8:15 a.m., the two other suspects were located in a wooded area north of Tanger Outlets. They were taken into custody.
No injuries were reported, and a stolen handgun was found in the suspect’s vehicle.
David Leshun Atmore, black male, D.O.B 09/08/2002, was charged with contributing to the delinquency/neglect of a minor, disorderly conduct-failure to obey, multiple traffic offenses, domestic violence-disturbing the peace/family, destroying city property, fleeing law enforcement, possession of a stolen firearm.
Collin E. Phillips, black male, D.O.B. 02/16/2002, was charged with contributing to the delinquency/neglect of a minor, possession of a stolen firearm.
A third suspect, who was a an 11 year old juvenile, was cited with a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct-failure to obey, and released to their guardian on the scene.
