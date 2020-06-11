DeSoto County officials announced Wednesday that another free giveaway of face covering masks will be held on Saturday, June 13 at several locations across the county.
The giveaway will take place Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The masks are washable and there will be limit of two masks per person handed out while supplies last.
It is the second time the county and its cities have been involved in a mass giveaway of masks designed to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
The masks are for personal use and are for Mississippi residents only, since they are coming from a state program with the state Emergency Management Agency and state Department of Health. DeSoto County received about 78,500 masks for the first distribution. The number of masks provided and the amount being distributed to each location was determined by population.
All county volunteer fire departments will be sites for the mask giveaway, along with separate locations in each city. Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department will distribute masks at Lewisburg High School instead of their fire hall.
The other volunteer fire stations are ACI Volunteer Fire Department: 10145 Holly Springs Road, Hernando; Bridgetown Volunteer Fire Department: 3980 Malone Road, Nesbit; Eudora Volunteer Fire Department: 9341 Highway 304, Hernando; Fairhaven Volunteer Fire Department: 13701 Center Hill Road, Olive Branch; Love Volunteer Fire Department: 7345 Highway 51 South, Hernando; Nesbit Volunteer Fire Department: 3233 Nesbit Road, Nesbit; and Walls Volunteer Fire Department: 6085 Highway 161 Walls.
The city drive-through distribution locations are at Horn Lake Intermediate School, Hernando Fire Station #2, the Southaven FEMA Shelter next to the Southaven Arena, and at Olive Branch High School.