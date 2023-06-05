DeSoto to enforce border laws for students living outside of the county

The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors approved an early version of an ordinance that will crack down on students and guardians who attend schools within the county limits but do not reside in DeSoto County.
If caught, the students will be removed from the school system and their guardians will be forced to pay a fine.
Four counties border DeSoto, with Shelby County seeing the largest number of students illegally attended the northern Mississippi schools.
Chief Operations Officer Rob Chase said "we're getting hit from all sides."
"This is the lasw," he added. "Taxpayers (of DeSoto) are having to pay for the enforcement fee."
See the rest of the story in the DeSoto Times-Tribune this Thursday.
