Being able to save two hundred dollars a month on his electric bill is a big deal for Zack Coalburn. That’s $200 that he can put back into his small business.
Coalburn, who owns C&C Diesel Performance in Hernando, is benefiting from a state energy incentive program aimed at helping new small businesses save money on their utility costs during their first year in business.
The Small Business Rate Incentive Program was put in place by the Mississippi Public Service Commission in 2011 as a way to help small businesses lessen their start-up costs. Businesses that open a commercial account with Energy and other publicly regulated utilities like Atmos Energy are automatically enrolled and receive 15 percent off their base energy rate for 24 months. The utility companies also allow the hookup deposit to be waived or spread out over several months.
Coalburn said he’s been able to save anywhere from $150 to $200 a month on his utility costs.
“That’s a significant savings,” Coalburn said. “That extra savings goes a long way. I can use that to pay other business costs that I have instead of it going to Entergy. It definitely makes a difference.”
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said so far, over 7,000 small businesses statewide have benefited from the program and saved a total of about $5.6 million.
“At a time when inflation is what it is, every penny counts, and especially for small businesses who are many times overlooked for the big tax breaks and incentive packages that we give large businesses,” Presley said. “Nothing against big businesses, but state government does not do enough to help small business owner, and that’s why we put this program in place.”
Presley was in DeSoto County on Tuesday visiting small businesses to highlight the program.
“We are showcasing small businesses all over the state to show that there are faces behind these numbers, like Zack,” Presley said. “These are businesses in the local community that provide jobs and pay local taxes and contribute to the local economy.”
Presley said as far as he knows, this is the only program of its kind in the whole United States.
“Small businesses are the backbone of Mississippi’s economy,” Presley said. “Businesses like this diesel shop, they’re not going to pack up and go to China or go to Mexico. They are going to hire local people so people will buy their services in DeSoto County. So we want to incentivize those kinds of businesses. All of those up-front costs of buying equipment or hiring people, if we can save a small business $500 on that deposit, that’s $500 that can go toward something else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.