An investigation is ongoing into a shooting involving a DeSoto County Sheriff's Deputy that occurred Saturday evening.
Media outlets are reporting that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation.
Tish Clark, spokeswoman for the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, said in a statement on Sunday, “I can confirm there was a shooting involving one of our DCSD deputies, but it’s being investigated and handled by the MBI and the DA’s office,” said Clark. “It’s still an open investigation."
A spokesperson for MBI confirmed to WREG Memphis they are investigating but did not give any further details on the case.
The investigation is ongoing.
