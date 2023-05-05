After acknowledging that he becomes "very emotional" at Fallen Heroes tributes like the one held Friday morning at Hernando Town Square, Marshall Fisher, a retired Commissioner for the Department of Public Safety, read aloud the names of each DeSoto County officer who has perished in the line of duty since 1898.
"These are tough days for me," he said while acknowledging that he has colleagues and friends who have passed while serving their country.
Fisher went on to note that public safety workers instinctively run toward potential danger.
"It is just our duty," he said of the need to address high-risk situations head-on.
Fisher spoke of the 72 police officers and 343 firefighters who entered burning buildings on Sept. 11, 2001 and never came back out.
In DeSoto County, the last public safety individual who died in the line of work was Deputy Sheriff Henry R. Campbell in 2007.
Thirteen DeSoto officers and deputies have died in the line of fire going back to 1898.
The annual event was held inside of the Hernando Town Square as dozens of family members, colleagues and friends came to pay their respect.
Despite the rainy weather, a large American Flag was hung between two fire department trucks.
The event featured an invocation by Rev. Dean Stewart, a powerful performance of the National Anthem and Amazing Grace by Gabriella Bruce, and a Honor Guard Salute.
A student from each of the DeSoto County schools was also given a scholarship.
Early in his speech, Fisher commended the use of a Bible verse that was used on the event program.
"Greater love hath no man than this,
that a man lay down his life for his friends."
