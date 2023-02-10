DeSoto County officials believe their message about the urgent need to wide I-55 is finally sinking in at the state capitol.
Over 40 people including all five mayors, some aldermen, local business leaders and concerned citizens made the trek to Jackson this week and met with key state lawmakers to discuss transportation needs facing the state’s fastest growing county. The group was part of Driving DeSoto, a grass roots effort which has gathered over 4,000 signatures from north Mississippi residents in an online petition to lobby for key transportation improvements to alleviate traffic concerns countywide.
“We had all the mayors, three county supervisors, several aldermen, and numerous city and county officials were there,” said Supervisor Mark Gardner. “All of our local legislators were there. The Lieutenant Governor was there. The Secretary of State was there. This was a very unified group of business leaders, chamber leaders, and economic development leaders.”
Gardner said the delegation asked lawmakers for $118 million to begin the first phase of widening I-55 from Goodman Road to Church Road.
“We need I-55 widened from Goodman Road to Hernando,” Gardner said. “We need to get the ball rolling and start on this.”
Gardner said there is no better time to ask than the present because Mississippi is in the best financial shape than it has ever been in and has the money to fund this project.
“We are the gateway to Mississippi,” Gardner said. “The whole state uses I-55 from Jackson through DeSoto County coming in to Memphis. And with our population explosion and all of our residents who commute into Memphis, it’s frustrating when they are trying to get to work or coming home after a long day to have to sit in a traffic delay because of a wreck on the interstate which happens every day.”
Gardner said they are not asking the state to come up with the whole $300 million needed to widen the road at once. They are advocating for the roadway to be widened in three phases: phase 2 would widen I-55 from Church Road to I-269, and phase three from I-269 to the Commerce Street exit in Hernando.
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams, who has his own transportation needs, most notably Hwy. 302, said he believes lawmakers are listening and is convinced DeSoto County will see some money to get the shovels in the ground to fix I-55.
“I know they were very impressed that we had 4,000 signatures,” Adams said. “And this being an election year, they are going to need the votes up here in DeSoto County to win those statewide offices. So I think this trip was very helpful and we made a lot of progress.”
