DeSoto County officials pressed their case about the urgent need to widen I-55 during a meeting with state officials on Thursday in Jackson.
The group met with Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, House Speaker Philip Gunn, Mississippi Department of Transportation Director Brad White, and the chairmen of both the House and Senate Ways and Means Committee to lobby for support and funding for vital transportation improvements along I-55, U.S. 51, and state Highway 305.
They stressed the urgent need for I-55 to be widened from Goodman Road all the way down to the Commerce Street exit in Hernando. I-55 goes from 10 lanes from Stateline Road to Goodman Road and then drops to four lanes where traffic bottlenecks and most crashes occur on a daily basis.
“Just stand on the overpass at Goodman Road on any day at 4 o’clock and you can see the traffic flow problems,” Supervisor Mark Gardner said.
Gardner said there were three wrecks along I-55 as they were meeting with lawmakers.
“That happened in real time while we were sitting in the Lt. Governor’s office,” Gardner said.
Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said the traffic alerts happened right in the middle of the meetings and seemed to get everyone’s attention.
“We have wrecks that don’t always shut it down,” Johnson said. “But over the last four months, we’ve had over 30 shutdowns on that section of the interstate.”
Officials also made lawmakers aware of an online petition on the website drivingdesoto.org to show that there is widespread grassroots support among citizens and businesses who are impacted by the traffic jams and safety issues on those roadways.
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams said he believes the unified front help move the needle and that they could see some funding come to DeSoto County within the next year to address those problems, especially I-55.
“I think we definitely made progress on I-55,” Adams said. “I think we will see that bumped up in priority because that is such a huge issue. I think Highway 305 and 51 are still not on the “front page” as the Lt. Governor said, but I do think we made progress on I-55.”
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, Walls Mayor Keidron Henderson, Supervisor Lee Caldwell, Jim Flanagan from DeSoto County Economic Development Counci, and Horn Lake City Administrator Jim Robinson and Alderman DaveYoung were also a part of the group who made the trip.
“i think we did well,” Young said. “Everybody was real receptive. It is just a question of funding it. We have a few more meetings scheduled.”
The cost to widen I-55 is estimated to be about $400 million, but county officials are advocating the work be done in three phases: the first phase would be widening I-55 from Goodman to Church Road; phase 2 widening I-55 from Church Road to I-269; and phase 3 widening I-55 from I-269 to Hernando.
“It is a big ask for money,” Johnson said. “It is hundreds of millions of dollars to get it done, but you don’t need $400 million next year. It can be spread out over multiple years. We told them though that we feel we are the biggest need in the state.”
Gardner agreed that the meetings were productive.
“I think they were very receptive and I am optimistic we are well on our way to getting this done, especially approval to widen I-55” Gardner said. “I think we talked to the right people and we will just continue the dialogue.”
