Spring is here and it was a beautiful day for the DeSoto Civic Garden Club April meeting to be held outside at The ARK Trails. Our speaker was Debbie Crum, Assistant Wildlife Director of the all Volunteer, Non Profit MS Wildlife Rehabilitation.
Debbie gave us an insightful report on plans for a new Nature Center and Wildlife Hospital. The trail is located in a wildlife sanctuary. The ARK Trail meanders 2 miles through the woods on Hwy 304 in Hernando and is a beautiful trail to hike. The Center offers classes to the public.
The DeSoto Civic Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc., and the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc., Hills and Delta District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.