DeSoto Family Theater announced on Tuesday that production of its remaining season will be altered.
The theater group said in a statement that changes were made due to unforeseen circumstances and it has affected the production of its remaining schedule in its current format.
"We recently learned we will no longer have access to our production warehouse, and as a result, we are not able to deliver these upcoming shows, DFT said on Tuesday. "Additionally, the major expansion of the Landers Center means we will also temporarily lose our traditional performance space. However, we are working on exciting alternatives and new opportunities to bring theatre to our DeSoto County community in the interim!"
The current production, Matilda, Jr., will show as planned.
"Tickets are on sale now for this one-weekend production that runs this Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.," DFT said. "Tickets for Matilda, Jr. can be purchased at the Landers Center Box Office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
The board said more information about added promotions for summer camps and other opportunities will be announced at a later date.
