A DeSoto County woman has settled on a plea agreement after being charged with SNAP fraud.
Candice McDonald-Ballard, 42, entered a plea agreement on March 15 before the DeSoto County Circuit Court, according to Jackson, MS media outlets.
Prosecutors say McDonald-Ballard was overpaid SNAP benefits between May 2016 to November 2020 by not reporting household composition and income accurately to MDHS. She has been disqualified for 12 consecutive months from participating in the SNAP program and is required to pay restitution in the amount of $30,072.00.
Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online any time by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.
