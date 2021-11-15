With COVID-19 numbers falling statewide and in DeSoto County, the Board of Supervisors voted to extend the state of emergency for five more days until it expires statewide.
County EMS Director Mark Davis told the Board that the number of cases of COVID-19 is down significantly from past weeks.
“The active curve is down to 341, which is down 217 from our last report,” Davis said.
DeSoto County has had 32,746 cases since the pandemic began. Davis reported that 422 DeSoto County residents have died as a result of COVID, up 23 from the last report.
Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 25.5 new cases a day. The seven day active trend is at 351 - down 395 from the last report. The 14-day trend is 398, down 554.
“Our numbers are down at this time,” Davis said. “Listening to all the experts, they’re calling for another uptick during flu season. But we’re just going to have to see. We don’t know. Right now, things are looking good."
Davis said the local hospitals are still a little backed up due to a number of nurses who have resigned over vaccine mandates and the loss of state medical personnel that were made available by the state, but overall are in good shape.
The average wait time for ambulances from the time they get there to the time they leave is about 50 minutes.
“Anything under an hour is considered doable,” Davis said. “Right now Olive Branch is where we are having an issue because they had the extra nurses and when they lost them that sort of put a crimp in things. But it’s not just here.”
Board President Mark Gardner asked whether the county needed to extend the COVID-19 State of Emergency.
“What are we supposed to do about that?” Gardner said.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced last week that the COVID-19 State of Emergency will end Saturday, November 20.
"With more than 3,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine having been administered in Mississippi and with COVID-19 infections and resulting hospitalizations being effectively managed, it's time to end the State of Emergency," Reeves said in a news release. "The additional eight day extension will provide state agencies with ample time to prepare for the State of Emergency's termination."
Davis said ending the COVID-19 State of Emergency would not effect DeSoto County.
“The only plus side where we benefited here lately was the nurses that we had on FEMA contract,” Davis said. “But they’re gone now anyway.”
The County has previously extended the local COVID-19 State of Emergency through Nov. 15.
“Is there any need to extend it beyond that in your estimation?” Gardner said.
“At this time, I would say no,” Davis said.
County Administrator Vanessa Lynchard recommended extending it another five days to coincide with the end of the statewide emergency.
“It will probably be no big deal,” Lynchard said. “But in case something did happen we would be covered.”
The Board voted unanimously to extend the emergency until Nov. 20.
