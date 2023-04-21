DeSoto County is celebrating Earth Day with a giant festival on Saturday, April 22. More than 50 vendors and organizations will take part.
Earth Day is being held around the Historic DeSoto County Courthouse in conjunction with the opening of the Hernando’s Farmers Market and the DeSoto Arts Festival. All the fun starts at 9am and runs until 1pm.
“Our agricultural roots run deep in DeSoto County,” said Supervisor Lee Caldwell. “Earth Day reminds us how we can take action to impact, improve, and beautify our community and the environment.”
Event highlights include: free shredding, hands-on activities, interactive learning opportunities, 4-H demonstrations and animals, crafts & activities for kids, and an opportunity to adopt a shelter pet. All Earth Day activities are free.
“The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors is so excited to once again host this great Earth Day celebration," said Supervisor Ray Denison. “My hope is the festival will encourage others to take care of their community not just on Earth Day, but also everyday.”
