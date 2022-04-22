DeSoto County will host the 11th annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday in Hernando.
The celebration will kick off at 9 a.m. around the Historic DeSoto County Courthouse and will feature over 50 organizations and activities ranging from free shredding, 4-H demonstrations, animals, arts and crafts for kids, information on recycling, interactive learning activities, and a shelter pet adoption.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department will also be on hand to collect any unwanted medications as part of Drug Take Back Day.
"The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors is so excited to once again host this great Earth Day celebration," said Supervisor Lee Caldwell. "Earth Day helps us show how we can take action every day to impact, improve, and beautify our community and environment."
Earlier this month, the county held spring cleanup events which included 14 dumpsters for residents to dump litter, old furniture, rubbish, leaves, limbs and a hazardous waste drop off.
In addition to Earth Day, visitors to the square can enjoy the opening of the Hernando Farmers Market and the DeSoto Arts Festival.
All Earth Day activities are free.
