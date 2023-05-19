DeSoto County will have three new prosecutors handling cases in the District Attorney’s Office starting in July - the first time in 17 years that the office has added new staff to serve the state’s fastest growing county.
DeSoto County split from the 17th District which also included Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie, and Yalobusha counties in Jan. 2023 and become the 23rd Circuit Court District.
District Attorney Bob Morris said the additional prosecutors will allow the county to continue its aggressive prosecution of felons while at the same send a message to would-be criminals that DeSoto County is closed for business.
“We will double the capacity of our office,” Morris said Friday at a press conference. “We will double the ability to prosecute. And we will start vigorously prosecuting even more than we did last year.”
Morris, who was appointed District Attorney last September by Governor Tate Reeves following the death of John Champion, said he came into the job with three objectives. The first was to vigorously prosecute all felonies in DeSoto County. Second, was to make the public more aware of the job of the district attorney and what it does to ensure that citizens of DeSoto County are being kept safe.
The last objective was to prepare the District Attorney’s Office for the future, which meant he needed more prosecutors to keep the county’s 200,000 residents safe. DeSoto County has added 60,000 new residents since 2005 but no additional prosecutors during that time and is adjacent to Memphis, which has seen a spike in crime in recent years, some of which spills over into north Mississippi.
“Since 2005, our office has not been able to hire a new prosecutor,” Morris said. “We are fortunate to have effective policing. We have some of the most aggressive and well trained police officers in this community. This county is safe. It will remain safe. But to do so, we have to grow the office with the community. Effective policing must include aggressive prosecution. Period.”
The DA’s office handled 1,456 felony cases and tried 19 cases last year including three capital murder cases resulting in the death penalty and life without parole sentences. So far this year, the office has already tried 13 cases and Morris said he expects to double that by the end of the year.
Morris thanked Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Senator David Parker, and other local state lawmakers for passing legislation to get the county additional help to prosecute crime. The number of prosecutors is set by the state and not the DA’s office.
Parker helped push House Bill 834, which added one additional prosecutor, while Hosemann got the legislature to pass House Bill 603, which allocated an additional $275,000 to hire two more full time prosecutors.
“We were fortunate to have the leadership that we have both in the county and at the state level who are willing to spend energy and time to protect the citizens of this county,” Morris said.
Parker said the local delegation has to work extra hard at the state Capitol to get DeSoto County what it needs because many lawmakers in Jackson consider DeSoto County to be the “attic” of Mississippi and forget about the residents of north Mississippi.
He said Morris was persistent in his efforts to get the county more help, and also praised Hosemann, who he said understood the need and doesn’t consider DeSoto County to be the attic of Mississippi.
Parker said the additional prosecutors are going to make criminals think twice about committing crimes in DeSoto County.
“The easy way to look at it is, I hope we can be three times harder on crime than the City of Memphis can be with the addition of these three district attorneys,” Parker said.
Houseman said DeSoto County has both earned and deserves the additional prosecutors.
“When he says he has tried 13 cases, that means he has to prepare for months and to get everything right, because the other people have lawyers too,” Hosemann said. “Then he has to go through a trial period, and those take literally months of your time. So the addition of those three assistant DA’s will be very helpful to that process.”
Morris said he has already filled the positions with “seasoned and aggressive prosecutors with over 50 years of trial experience who are ready to go on day one” when they start July 1.
“We will go from having the highest per capita caseload per ADA in the state of Mississippi to actually be on par with other counties,” Morris said. “That means we are going to be able to shut things down, and that people who want to come here and build a life and a community and a faith are welcome here. But if you want to come here and commit crimes, reconsider it because we are closed for business.”
