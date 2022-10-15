Eighteen year-old Makenna Mead was recently able to pursue her love of interviewing when she was featured on PBS NewsHour’s student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs.
The Hernando native said her love for interviewing began when a teacher suggested she help film a nonprofit project.
“I went to a film school that was outside of my normal school called Career Technical Center, and I ended up in the digital media program,” Mead said. “My teacher asked a handful of students if they would be interested in filming for Musicians for Lebonnheur which was a nonprofit organization that teamed up with the school.”
Mead said she immediately fell in love with interviewing and decided to become a member of the Mississippi Public Broadcasting Student Council.
“I showed up the first day with a whole list of little notes and questions that I wanted to ask and I went through them so naturally. The producer, Justin Jaggers, told my teacher that she needed to get me to do more, so I ended up signing up for the Mississippi Public Broadcasting Student Council.”
Not only did Mead become a member of the council, but she was one of the original founding members.
“I was originally part of the Mississippi Public Broadcasting Student Council,” Mead said. “I was one of the inaugural 8, so I helped form the council. We had a podcast, and I got to host it one day. I realized that I loved interviewing.”
After filming her podcast, Mead was approached by PBS NewsHour about participating in their student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs. SRL recently began a segment called Moments of Truth which showcases intergenerational conversations about facts, information and truth.
“I was called and asked if I would be open to an opportunity with NewsHour,” Mead said. “I jumped on the opportunity. The interview was about misconceptions and misinformation. The woman I was able to interview, Karen, had previously believed in a lot of conspiracy theories, and she had disproved them all. We were able to sit down and talk about her story and how she did that.”
The experience was one Mead said she enjoyed and would never forget.
“It was absolutely a dream,” Mead said. “The whole day was amazing, there wasn’t anything I would change. Frankly, I thought I was dreaming all day.”
Mead said she showed up to the interview at Karen’s house in Iuka prepared, but was also able to stray from her list of questions and dig deeper.
“I’ve done several interviews before, so I already had a list of questions that I wanted to ask,” Mead said. “I compared my notes with PBS NewsHour’s notes to come up with a list of questions that we thought would be really good for Karen. It was a little more impulsive. I would ask questions from the list, but I would also ask her a few of my own questions as they came to my head.”
The interview included a segment about the education system fueling misinformation that didn’t air, but Mead said it was her favorite conversation of the day.
“There was one conversation that unfortunately didn’t air, but I think it was my favorite one,” Mead said. “We both realized that we had been taught from a young age that we had been taught that dinosaurs weren’t real, and so we managed to talk about how misconceptions in the school systems promote misinformation being spread.”
Mead is currently a student at Northwest Community College, and she studies entertainment and film industry studies. She plans to transfer to a university after receiving her degree from Northwest.
“Northwest has entertainment and film industry studies, so that’s what I’m doing,” Mead said. “I plan to transfer to another school and get another degree there, but I haven’t decided which yet.”
Mead is leaning toward a career in journalism, but she hasn't decided where to pursue the degree yet.
“I’m really open to anything,” Mead said. “I love cinematography and interviewing people, so that’s really what I’m leaning towards. I can really see myself ending up in journalism.”
So far, Mead has already set her sights on other possible opportunities in digital media, including a film festival.
“I’ve already begun to look into other opportunities,” Mead said. “I received an email earlier asking if I would be interested in more possibilities, and I said absolutely. I’ve applied for a film festival in Arizona where I will be able to create my own video documentary. Hopefully, they will accept my application.”
Mead said her love for interviewing stems from the connections she is able to make with the people she sits down with.
“What I love is getting to bring someone’s story to life,” Mead said. “It’s one thing getting to say it and talk about it, but when you’re able to sit down and help that person properly express what they want to say, it’s a magical thing. And, it’s even more magical when you’re able to connect with that person.”
